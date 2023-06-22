Wizkid is set to drop a new single, discloses next album is ready
Nigerian megastar Wizkid has shared that he's set to release a new single and music video.
On June 22, 2023, Wizkid shared that he would be releasing a new single which will be accompanied by a music video in the coming week.
The multi-award-winning megastar made this disclosure during an inspection of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium which is where he's scheduled to headline a landmark concert on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
While speaking with media personality Adesope, Wizkid shared that his first release of 2023 is due next week while also revealing that his next album was done.
Wizkid is yet to release a single in 2023, however, he has appeared in collaborations including on Rexxie's 'Abracadabra' remix, DJ Tunez's 'Blessings', and more recently on the soundtrack of 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' soundtrack produced by Metrobooming.
Fans would be eagerly awaiting the release of Wizkid's next single which will be coming off the back of his fifth album 'More Love, Less Ego' which delivered singles 'Bad To Me' and 'Money & Love'.
Wizkid is also set to be the first African artist to headline the 80,000-capacity Tottenham Hotspur stadium on July 29, 2023, where he would be performing his next release as well as classics from his catalogue.
