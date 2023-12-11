Wizkid pledges to donate ₦100 million to children in honour of his late mother

On his Instagram Story, the artist announced that he would be starting with children in the Surulere area of Lagos State tonight, Monday, December 11, 2023. He said that he was making the decision in honour his mother who passed away on August 18, 2023.

"₦100M for the kids for Christmas! God bless us all, starts in Surulere tonight. All in Morayo's name, the love of my life," his post read.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer and his family laid his mother Juliana Morayo Balogun to rest on August 18, 2023, then celebrated her well-lived life in an extravagant affair afterward.

Pulse Ghana

Wizkid choosing to kickstart his charity in Surulere is a full-circle moment because he lived in that local government area during his formative years in Lagos state. Now, he has decided to give back to society at such a vital time of the year.