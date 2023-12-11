Wizkid pledges to donate ₦100 million to children in honour of his late mother
Wizkid is bringing good tidings of Christmas!
On his Instagram Story, the artist announced that he would be starting with children in the Surulere area of Lagos State tonight, Monday, December 11, 2023. He said that he was making the decision in honour his mother who passed away on August 18, 2023.
"₦100M for the kids for Christmas! God bless us all, starts in Surulere tonight. All in Morayo's name, the love of my life," his post read.
The singer and his family laid his mother Juliana Morayo Balogun to rest on August 18, 2023, then celebrated her well-lived life in an extravagant affair afterward.
Wizkid choosing to kickstart his charity in Surulere is a full-circle moment because he lived in that local government area during his formative years in Lagos state. Now, he has decided to give back to society at such a vital time of the year.
Wizkid is not the only celebrity that has decided to give back this year. Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy also gave back to society on two different occasions. In April, he gave the sum of ₦500,000 to an anonymous student who was struggling with school fees. Later in October, he split ₦8 million among two ailing Nigerians requesting donations for their medical treatments. The first was a female footballer named Anthonia Fakiyesi Abisola in dire need of between ₦5 million and ₦6 million for treatment, whom he sent ₦6 million for her knee ligament surgery. And the second was a diabetic patient named Ayodele Otolorin who was in urgent need of a limb amputation as well as a prosthetic. He sent him ₦2 million.
