Don Jazzy sends ₦8 million to 2 Nigerians with urgent medical needs

The record producer responded to the call of two different Nigerians on Twitter, requesting donations for their medical treatments. The first was a female footballer named Anthonia Fakiyesi Abisola in dire need of between ₦5 million and ₦6 million for treatment.

She had experienced an unexpected knee ligament injury and was hoping to receive donations from 1,000 people on the platform for an urgent surgery so she could play again. However, Don Jazzy sent the entire amount of ₦6 million for her surgery, after which he posted the receipt in the thread with the caption, "Done, get well soon."

Don Jazzy also donated ₦2 million to assist a diabetic patient named Ayodele Otolorin who was in dire need of a limb amputation as well as a prosthetic. The SOS was posted on Twitter by the patient's daughter who provided information about his ailment, noting that he developed a foot ulcer and had been terminally ill since.

The family had successfully raised one out of ₦3 million but needed another ₦2 million to complete the bill, which Don Jazzy promptly sent and provided the receipt with a get well soon note as well.