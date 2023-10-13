Wizkid and family emotional as his late mother is laid to rest

In the numerous clips circulating on social media from the service in honour of the singer's late mother, Wizkid was seen highly emotionally overwhelmed by grief.

The intimate church service held in Lagos was attended by the star's family members, all dressed in gold attire.

The family faced their emotions during the wake that was held on October 12, 2023. Even Wizkid's oldest son, Boluwatife, broke down over the loss of his grandmother.

In a clip posted on social media, the singer, who was sitting in the front row, stood from his seat to console Boluwatife, whom he noticed was in tears.

The singer himself shed tears numerous times, heartbroken over the loss which he described as the deepest pain he ever felt.

Paying tribute to his mother, the entertainer noted that he had felt lost ever since his mother passed away. Despite his grief, he made sure to comfort his family members who were present.

He said, “The pain is profound. It hurts deeply. The deepest pain I’ve ever felt in my life. I’m lost but I pray God will comfort every one of us. I’m lost without you mom, I love you so much.”

Wizkid's mother was highly pivotal to his success as a global superstar. She was also sometimes seen supporting her son's music career by attending his concerts on occasion.