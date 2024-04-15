ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

We sleep together - Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on settling conflict with his wife Cynthia

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He revealed that they never have big fights, just disagreements.

Ebuka and Cynthia answer questions from fans [Instagram/JustCynthia_O]
Ebuka and Cynthia answer questions from fans [Instagram/JustCynthia_O]

Recommended articles

The couple recently answered some personal questions from Cynthia's fans on her YouTube channel. When asked about getting through fights, they emphasised the importance of being around each other and communicating when resolving their issues.

Ebuka started, "I think we made a conscious decision very early in our marriage regarding some things that maybe helped us because nobody knew this marriage thing from the start. Now we're eight years strong going on nine and we're still learning plenty of lessons."

He stressed that no matter the gravity of their disagreement or how mad they are at each other, he and his wife always sleep in the same bed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ebuka said, "One thing we always said is no matter what it is we're always going to spend the night on the same bed. So no matter how you are boiling, you would still feel that person's body bedside you. So we spend the night every night together so far we're in the same city."

In conclusion, he highlighted the importance of communication in their marriage, revealing how they learned to always talk through their issues.

"We have also perfected the art of someone coming forward to say 'Okay, what just happened?' And we have a conversation about it. So we learned from our errors and mistakes. Your egos might get in the way sometimes especially when you feel like you're not the one who did wrong, but we've perfected it," said the media personality.

Cynthia added, "We talk things through," to which Ebuka responded, "Yeah."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tems has dropped the trailer for 'Born in the Wild' her upcoming album

Tems has dropped the trailer for 'Born in the Wild' her upcoming album

See Joeboy fall in love with Jemima Osunde in short film ‘Is My Love Not Enough’

See Joeboy fall in love with Jemima Osunde in short film ‘Is My Love Not Enough’

Nigeria's Victony Set for Kampala concert this month

Nigeria's Victony Set for Kampala concert this month

Twitch star Kai Cenat threatens to sue OnlyFans model who leaked their chats

Twitch star Kai Cenat threatens to sue OnlyFans model who leaked their chats

We sleep together - Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on settling conflict with his wife Cynthia

We sleep together - Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on settling conflict with his wife Cynthia

Here's how the Kendrick Lamar, Drake, J Cole, A$AP Rocky beef has gone so far

Here's how the Kendrick Lamar, Drake, J Cole, A$AP Rocky beef has gone so far

Indian Nollywood series with RMD, Tobi Bakre 'Postcards' to debut May 3 on Netflix

Indian Nollywood series with RMD, Tobi Bakre 'Postcards' to debut May 3 on Netflix

Many girls think they can get me - Food critic Opeyemi Famakin on dating

Many girls think they can get me - Food critic Opeyemi Famakin on dating

Timaya explores BDSM in the new 'In My Head' video featuring Tiwa Savage

Timaya explores BDSM in the new 'In My Head' video featuring Tiwa Savage

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido and Tiwa Savage, and other celebrity beefs so far this year[Billboard Magazine]

9 biggest Nigerian celebrity beefs between January and March 2024

Aderounmu Adejumoke has passed away and this is how Nigerian celebrities reacted [Instagram/ Aderounmu Adejumoke]

How Nigerian celebrities reacted to actress Aderounmu Adejumoke's death

Aoki and Assaf in St. Barts. [Spread Pictures/MEGA]

Kimora Lee Simmons's 21 year old daughter Aoki breaks up with 65-year-old boyfriend

AY Makun's ex-wife confirms their split [Instagram/AYComedian]

My ex-husband and I ask for privacy - AY Makuns estranged wife Mabel