We sleep together - Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on settling conflict with his wife Cynthia

The couple recently answered some personal questions from Cynthia's fans on her YouTube channel. When asked about getting through fights, they emphasised the importance of being around each other and communicating when resolving their issues.

Ebuka started, "I think we made a conscious decision very early in our marriage regarding some things that maybe helped us because nobody knew this marriage thing from the start. Now we're eight years strong going on nine and we're still learning plenty of lessons."

He stressed that no matter the gravity of their disagreement or how mad they are at each other, he and his wife always sleep in the same bed.

Ebuka said, "One thing we always said is no matter what it is we're always going to spend the night on the same bed. So no matter how you are boiling, you would still feel that person's body bedside you. So we spend the night every night together so far we're in the same city."

In conclusion, he highlighted the importance of communication in their marriage, revealing how they learned to always talk through their issues.

"We have also perfected the art of someone coming forward to say 'Okay, what just happened?' And we have a conversation about it. So we learned from our errors and mistakes. Your egos might get in the way sometimes especially when you feel like you're not the one who did wrong, but we've perfected it," said the media personality.