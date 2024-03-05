ADVERTISEMENT
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on why he won't host events for certain politicians

The BBNaija host said that he wouldn't host certain gigs for certain people. But at the same time, he won't hold it against people that do.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

The Big Brother Naija host in a new interview with Channels TV said that people will have to decide where they will draw the line working for politicians.

"It's a very heavy burden and I think it's unfair to believe that celebrities are not suppose to feed," the Rubbin' Minds host said. "A lot of people make their living from these things. But at the same time, when you do decide to put yourself out there, you have to understand that it comes with these heavy consequences as well. And whatever line you decide to tow, you have to be ready," he added.

In the past few years, celebrities have come under heavy criticism for hosting events for politicians. More recently, celebrities including Kate Henshaw, Davido and Burna Boy have faced backlash for either hosting political events, performing at political events or attending political events.

"I wouldn't host certain gigs for certain people. And it's not necessarily about the parties they belong to. It might be maybe because of the ideas that they've shown in the past, or whatever," Ebuka added.

"But at the same time, I don't hold that against anybody. And I also I am able to draw a distinct line between working for somebody and doing something for the government. I have hosted things in the Presidential Villa. I felt like I was doing that for the government. I wasn't doing that for the person in the office. If you can draw that distinct line for yourself," he added, then the person should decide for themself.

Watch the full interview:

