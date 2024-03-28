Ebuka Obi-Uchendu knew he'd marry his wife a month into their relationship

Ebuka appeared as a guest on the latest episode of the podcast, Menisms where he opened up about his journey to becoming the successful TV host he is now. He disclosed that he struggled to find his footing for a while before landing his hosting gig on Big Brother Naija.

"I feel like my wife came at the right time because she came when things started picking up for me. I did see a few exes along the way but after my long-distance breakup, I didn't get into anything committed until I met my wife because I wasn't in the headspace for it. When work started I was intentional about building this thing and enjoying my life on the streets until it became serious. I didn't have any moments where I was dating until my wife," he started.

The media personality also disclosed how they met and how they eventually started talking.

"I knew her 3 years before we became a thing and we were both in relationships. I was friends with her brother and we followed each other on Twitter. Then on Jan 1st 2014, I sent a 'Happy New Year' message. At this time I had been single for almost 2 years and she responded, and that's how we started," he said.

Ebuka also noted that at the beginning of their relationship, Cynthia didn't fully understand his busy work schedule because she wanted to spend time with him. Despite his demanding work schedule, he knew that she was the one he wanted to marry very early.

"She was in HR and from a quiet world. I was working at Ebony Life and the studio was in Calabar so I used to go there two times a month for six days each. At the time our relationship had just started so she didn't get it initially. So it took a lot of explaining for her to understand. The interesting thing is a month into our relationship I knew we were going to get married. I don't know what it was, but I think a lot of it was the conversations we were having," he said.

