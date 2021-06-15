Uche Elendu and Benedict Johnson drag each other on Instagram over Princess Shyngle's statement on 'besties' relationship

The Ghanaian actress had shared a controversial post about the nonexistence of a relationship between a man and woman as best friends.

According to her, if such a relationship exists, then they must be having sex or the man is 100% gay.

Pulse Nigeria

While reacting to the post, Elendu gave her experience with a former male best friend. According to the movie star, she lost her best friend to his jealous girlfriend who told horrible lies about her.

She went on to call the former best friend a 'woman wrapper.'

Pulse Nigeria

It didn't take long before Johnson released a 2 minutes video where he warned Elendu. He claimed to be Elendu's former best friend and threatened to expose her dirty past.

In a swift response, Elendu made a U-turn denying that her former best friend wasn't a man.

Pulse Nigeria