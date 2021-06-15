RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Uche Elendu and Benedict Johnson drag each other on Instagram over Princess Shyngle's statement on 'besties' relationship

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Elendu says her former best friend was a 'woman wrapper.'

Movie stars Uche Elendu, Princess Shyngle and Benedict Johnson [Instagram/UcheElendu] [Instagram/PrincessShyngle] [Instagram/BenedictJohnson1]

Princess Shyngle may have deleted her now-famous post on besties relationship but it may have opened old wounds between movie stars, Uche Elendu and Benedict Johnson.

Recommended articles

The Ghanaian actress had shared a controversial post about the nonexistence of a relationship between a man and woman as best friends.

According to her, if such a relationship exists, then they must be having sex or the man is 100% gay.

Princess Shyngle [Instagram/PrincessShyngle]
Princess Shyngle [Instagram/PrincessShyngle] Pulse Nigeria

While reacting to the post, Elendu gave her experience with a former male best friend. According to the movie star, she lost her best friend to his jealous girlfriend who told horrible lies about her.

She went on to call the former best friend a 'woman wrapper.'

Uche Elendu says she lost her best friend to his jealous girlfriend [AmbUcheElendu]
Uche Elendu says she lost her best friend to his jealous girlfriend [AmbUcheElendu] Pulse Nigeria

It didn't take long before Johnson released a 2 minutes video where he warned Elendu. He claimed to be Elendu's former best friend and threatened to expose her dirty past.

In a swift response, Elendu made a U-turn denying that her former best friend wasn't a man.

Uche Elendu denies calling Benedict Johnson her former best friend [Instagram/AmbUcheElendu]
Uche Elendu denies calling Benedict Johnson her former best friend [Instagram/AmbUcheElendu] Pulse Nigeria

"Hey, Benedict Johnson, don't be unfortunate. You were never my bestie so shut up and face your family. I said my besties girlfriends," part of her response read.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Uche Elendu and Benedict Johnson drag each other on Instagram over Princess Shyngle's statement on 'besties' relationship

Watch Uzoamaka Aninuoh, Chimezie Imo & Kelvinmary Ndukwe in Samuel Adeoye's 'Behind The Scene'

'Chief Daddy 2' is my most beautiful film yet - Niyi Akinmolayan

Tonto Dikeh says she sponsored IVF treatments for 7 women in honour of the late Ibidun Ighodalo

‘I brought them together’ - Actress Mercy Aigbe speaks on Toyin Lawani’s marriage to Segun Wealth

Adekunle Adejuyigbe, Ema Edosio, 6 others selected for U.S Embassy and Catalyst Story Institute storytelling project

American singer Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may have secretly married

'Eyimofe' set to premiere in Benelux nations as MOOOV secures distribution deal

Princess Shyngle says there is no such thing as a man and woman being besties