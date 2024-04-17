How Tiwa Pever maintains relevance as a creator of tomorrow on Instagram

However, as the world slowly emerged from the grip of the pandemic, people began to take an interest in other online activities. With this shift of interest, creators who have carved a niche in this category faced a new challenge of maintaining relevance and capturing their online audience’s attention with their dance content.

One of those who succeeded and remained relevant is Tiwa Pever Anpee, or, as she’s known on Instagram, Lovie or ItsTiwa. This is also why she is being spotlighted in the Meta Creators of Tomorrow campaign this year, which celebrates promising creators on Instagram.

“I count this a privilege,” she told Pulse Nigeria of being a part of the campaign. “I'm not taking it for granted.” On her rise to fame as a content creator, she said, “Instagram has opened doors for me and given me a platform where I can inspire people.”

She was able to carve a niche for herself by diversifying her content. Though she retained her dance videos, she has introduced fashion and lifestyle offerings to the mix.

Building her Instagram, which now has 559k followers, was tough for Tiwa. “There have been a lot of ups and downs, challenges I have come across but have been able to surpass,” she said.

But she liked that with her content on Instagram, she could reach a massive audience, an opportunity that she said has “made me who I am today,” so she kept going at it. “Instagram has helped me show my creativity because it's a friendly app where I'm able to interact with my audience. With Instagram, I’ve been able to show my creativity freely as well,” she said.

Like the rest of the world, Tiwa has fallen in love with Reels. She said it helps her stay in the loop. "I literally spend most of my time on it. I'm always scrolling through Reels and the Feed page; by doing that, I don't miss out on anything happening," she said. If there's anything trending, I'll always know about it easily."

On Instagram, she has also been able to build not just her community but also new friendships with other creators. “They’ve turned into family,” she said. She added that she likes to “recreate other creators' content and give credit to them.” A move that she said has helped her “build a healthy relationship with them as well.”

Being a consistent content creator for over half a decade now, Tiwa advises people looking to join the content creator queue to find a niche, be hard-working and stay consistent. “Any creator out there aiming to stand out, first of all, has to be very focused on whatever they’re doing. You need to find your niche. Be very, very consistent. Be creative and hard-working. Don't let negative words get to you. Lastly, never give up; emphasis on never ever give up.”

Right now, Tiwa is prioritising consistency with her creativity. “I want to become more consistent. I'm bringing the best on every trend I hop on. I’m going to remain a positive influence to all my audience all over the Meta platform,” she said.

With her new creator friends, she has been focusing on building and maintaining friendships for collaborative posts. She also said she has something in store for her followers - but she won’t say what. “I'm working on something. So you guys should expect it.”