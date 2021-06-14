Princess Shyngle says there is no such thing as a man and woman being besties

According to the movie star in a post shared via her Instagram page on Sunday, June 14, 2021, the only reason they can be besties without sex is if the man is gay.

"Do y’all agree with me on this one? As for me, there is no way in hell I will let my man have a female bestie, cuz I remember when I was forming bestie with someone for 10 years and his girl believed it she would actually let us hang out and chill and my man at the time also believed it and 10 years later we got married," she wrote.

"I can imagine what is going through their mind now 😂🤣... all my life I’ve tried having a male bestie but all want to smash at some point......... long story short never encourage or entertain your partner being bestie and sharing bed, taking trips with the opposite sex because they’re definitely fucking oh unless he’s ay 😘😄 typo with exit I meant exist my English teachers don’t come for me."