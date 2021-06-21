Ubi Franklin shades all single moms who dragged their exes on Father’s Day

In a post shared via his Instagram Stories on Monday, June 21, 2021, the father of four took a swipe at single moms who called out their exes.

"Father's day is not a day for women to be abusing their ex-husbands or baby daddies. If you cannot wish him happy father's day, just let the day pass in peace. I'm at peace with other mothers of my kids, except one, she drags me at will, lol," he wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

"But life is beautiful. I believe time will only reveal and heal. Constantly calling exes on social media defeats the learning curve experience. Do have a great week."