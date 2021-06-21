RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ubi Franklin shades all single moms who dragged their exes on Father’s Day

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Franklin shares his thoughts on how single mothers should handle Father's Day with their exes.

Ubi Franklin [Instagram/UbiFranklinTrileMG]

Nigerian music mogul has shaded all the single mothers who dragged their exes on Father's Day.

Recommended articles

In a post shared via his Instagram Stories on Monday, June 21, 2021, the father of four took a swipe at single moms who called out their exes.

"Father's day is not a day for women to be abusing their ex-husbands or baby daddies. If you cannot wish him happy father's day, just let the day pass in peace. I'm at peace with other mothers of my kids, except one, she drags me at will, lol," he wrote.

Franklin shares his thoughts on how single mothers should handle Father's Day with their exes. [Instagram/UbiFranklinTripleMG]
Franklin shares his thoughts on how single mothers should handle Father's Day with their exes. [Instagram/UbiFranklinTripleMG] Pulse Nigeria

"But life is beautiful. I believe time will only reveal and heal. Constantly calling exes on social media defeats the learning curve experience. Do have a great week."

Franklin's post may be connected to the drama that took place on Father's Day between Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ubi Franklin shades all single moms who dragged their exes on Father’s Day

'I'm a virgin till thy kingdom come' - BBNaija's Lucy

Triller announces special concert for World Music Day

BBNaija's Nina says those criticising her decision to go under the knife are broke and depressed

Zion Foster makes a grand entrance: Here is why you should pay attention to his new single with Zlatan

Here's a first look at Adesua Etomi, Tobi Bakre, Chike in 'Gangs of Lagos'

'I think we just grew apart' - Comedian Bovi talks about his sour friendship with AY Makun

Twist releases single titled 'Network'

Anthill Studios unveils cast of Biodun Stephen's 'Progressive Tailors Club'