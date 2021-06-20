Mercy Aigbe and her estranged husband Lanre Gentry drag each other on Instagram over Father's Day post

The movie star had taken to her Instagram page on Sunday, June 20, 2021, where she gave reasons why she should be celebrated on Father's Day.

"Happy Father’s Day to me and all the responsible fathers out there! 2 Kids ( 1 international student) .... changing naira to dollars with this dollar rate! Abeg it’s not easy!😢😂😁 but God has been Gracious!" she wrote.

"Please no one should come and tell me how I shouldn’t take the shine off Fathers oh! (Fatherhood is beyond just impregnating a woman, if you are a man and do not perform your responsibilities towards your kids, Biko you ain’t fit to be called a Father and that’s on Period!!!!🙄)."

"So, Since I am playing the dual role in my children’s lives, allow me celebrate myself every day! Cos it’s not easy!''

It didn't take long before Gentry took to his Instagram page where he slammed the mother of two over her post.

"I’m a father to all my children I pray for all fathers in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ amen. If you like take your children to moon is nobody’s business, If you like pay in yen or dollar is nobody’s palaba I have helped you to pay another man daughter school fees before so," part of his post read.

In her response, Aigbe called out the father of her son who she described as irresponsible and a liar.

"Mr Lanre Gentry you better stop with the stupid lies! You better don’t just infuriate me! Lara Gentry call your useless father to order oh!!!! Cos really I have had enough of his nonsense!!!!!" she wrote.

"And the most irresponsible father award goes to my Ex! This shameless man who instead of him to cover his face in shame, will rather come online to post rubbish! I normally ignore you when you respond to my Father’s Day post! But you see this one! Bring it on!!!! I am ready! Alailojuti."

Aigbe and Gentry have been at loggerheads since their messy separation in 2017.