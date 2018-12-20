This year, social media platforms — especially Twitter ­– has witnessed episodic unfolding after another of sensitive discussions around gender, religion, feminism, rape, consent, mental health, colorism, and other headers. The idea was always to further each other and make each other better.

But alas, sometimes, we got carried away and instead fueled controversy instead of furthering positivity in conversations. Here are some of the moments we missed the mark;

Baby Mama Drama

On September 20, 2018, the world woke to Wizkid’s baby mama, Oluwanishola Ogudugu’s length Instagram conversation about how superstar artist, Wizkid was a major deadbeat dad, following in the footsteps of his frequent collaborator, Drake’s footsteps.

Apparently, Wizkid only sees his son intermittently, keeps asking his baby mama who are boyfriend is and also made Boluwatife, his son touch the backsides of grown women because he thought he as gay.

A few days ago, news also broke the Nigerian media entrepreneur, Linda Ikeji, dropped a statement on how she went from being a hopeful fiancee to being a baby mama. Today, Gifty has also dropped her own baby mama story. While evidence pointed to the affirmative, a lot of Nigerians still wanted Shola’s head on a spike.

Small Doctor allegedly pulls a gun on Police

A few weeks ago, while at a checkpoint, Nigerian artist, Small Doctor was reportedly arrested for threatening to shoot members of the Lagos State Police Command around Oshodi area of Lagos. He was arrested in company of three other men.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimin told newsmen that, “He (Small Doctor) allegedly brought out a weapon and threatened to fire the policemen. Fortunately the DPO and other policemen at Shogunle intercepted the suspects and arrested them.”

The news and viral video, posted on Instablog9ja became the Nigerian chatter for the next 48 hours and talk centred on the morality of Nigerian artists in what seemed what a Colombian drug baron would do if boxed by Police. Although he was released a day later, the reputation had been forged.

CeeCee splits fan opinion on Big Brother Naija

Last year, Big Brother Naija was championed by the buzz of T-Boss and all the madness that surrounds her. This year, It was Cee-C, and she duly delivered that Nigerians branded her some very derogatory stereotypes.

First, she was close to Tobi, and then he became her punching bag that regularly got insults from her. The problem though was how the issue transcended Tobi to other housemates and then back to Tobi, whom she berated Tobi for close to 30 minutes, close to the end of the show.

The moment split opinions on social media as some even brought colorism into the conversation.

Funke Adejumo asks congregation to drop one million for financial breakthrough

Nigerian religious topics are always heated, especially since Daddy Freeze became a self-appointed chief whip of all things religious. Thus, after the issue of tithes and how churches only milk their congregation, a General Overseer asking for money was going to make the news.

The madness was that she not only asked for one million in Nigeria, she asked for the same figure in other countries and the madness kept going. How would you do that to your people, knowing people can barely afford to eat? That was the question.

She got the smoke though.

Falz vs. Muric

Falz’s This Is Nigeria was an excellent allegory, depicting the sham of a society we live in, with the fallible tendencies we abhor but condone and it was a creative home run. Sadly, it’s both the age of pointless outrage and offence and The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) duly came up trumps in due time.

They claimed that Falz generalized his perception of Muslims and portrayed Muslim girls in a bad light in the video for the aforesaid song. Being a severely tribalistic country, with religious divides, constantly competing for attention, it quickly became a religious issue as MURIC wanted the video taken down.

The conversations became sensitive and people chose sides. While Falz later reportedly sued MURIC, the conversations on that day revealed a different side to Nigeria; a side that should scare the average man enough to make him pray against a widespread civil war or religious crisis.

Sex Dolls

The sex dolls moment was another moment that fueled the perpetually energized gender wars. Sex dolls were created to be an alternative to sex partners. The advantages were meant to be accessibility, prevention of rape and so forth.

The problem though was that the female versions of these sex dolls were the viral products at the time. The problem then became why men would have the audacity to replace women with sex dolls that can’t be emotive, can’t cook or clean in a world where we are trying to eradicate such narratives.

Bear in mind, women have been using dildos for ages. It was arguably the longest running saga of 2018 as conversations went down and up for about two weeks.

Blac Chyna and bleaching products

A few weeks ago, Pulse discussed the issue of colorism from the bird’s eye of a 2002 Zero HG Mercury Working Group report that placed Nigerian second on a list of consumption of bleaching products, with a staggering 99 million products consumed.

In a country where colorism and bleaching are underlying sensitive issues and problems worthy of widespread discussion, we sure forgot all that and rolled a carpet for American socialite and model, Blac Chyna when it was reported that she was coming to Nigeria to sell bleaching cream.

The hypocrisy of how we knock people like Bobrisky but hail Blac Chyna brought back echoes of how LGBT activist, Bisi Alimi criticized Nigerians for welcoming an openly gay Richard Quest but persecute our own gay people. Other Nigerians used her appearance discuss a problem Nigerians don’t take seriously; bleaching and the may risk it occasions on people.

This prompted Pulse to address why vanity makes people bleach and not colorism.