Tonto Dikeh compares her body before and after plastic surgery

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, July 15, 2021, where she shared the photos.

"Someone asked me why #ISURGERY Me:- Well I Hope with this one point of mine I have answered @grandvillemedlaser DID IT," she captioned the photo.

Dikeh surprised many of her fans back in 2017 when a video of her going under the knife for cosmetic surgery was released.

The famous video was shared on Linda Ikeji's TV as part of her now aborted reality TV show.

While a lot of people were still speculating about the surgery, Dikeh when on to thank the surgeons who carried out the operation.

ece-auto-gen