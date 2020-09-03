Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayomi also known Khloe has confirmed that she was the one in the now-viral photo of a naked woman on a plastic surgeon's table.

The reality TV star dropped the hint via her Instagram page on Thursday, September 3, 2020, where she shared a video of a lady slamming the person or people behind the release of the photo.

The lady who is said to be the mother of popular social media influencer, Adeherself, spoke in Yoruba dialect as she scolded those behind the release of the photo;

"It's inappropriate. It's not sweet for eyes... Koko, don't mind them," Adeherself's mother said.

The reality TV star went on to caption the video with an appreciation post.

"Amen mummy I love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @solacookery thanks a lot And to my beautiful sister @adeherself chop kiss 💋"

Khloe's latest post is coming on the heels of the photos and videos of her sudden body transformation that has sent tongues wagging.

The reality TV star who is known for her slender body and melanin complexion left many speechless after she released the now-viral video via her Instagram page.

Prior to that, a photo had surfaced online of a naked lady on a plastic surgeon's table. There had been speculations that the reality TV star was the person in the photo.