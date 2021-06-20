BBNaija's Nina undergoes plastic surgery
Nina joins the growing list of female celebrities who have gone under the knife.
Recommended articles
The reality TV star and mother of one took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 20, 2021, where she shared a photo of herself and the cosmetic surgeon.
In another video reality TV star Khloe who has also gone under the knife praised Nina's new body.
It is reported that the reality TV star had her butt enlarged.
Nina joins the growing list of female celebrities who have gone under the knife.
Other celebrities who have had plastic surgeries include Toke Makinwa and Tonto Dikeh.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng