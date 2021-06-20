RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Nina undergoes plastic surgery

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Nina joins the growing list of female celebrities who have gone under the knife.

Reality TV star Nina Ivy [Instagram/NinaIvy]

Former housemate of Nigeria's popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Nina, has undergone plastic surgery.

The reality TV star and mother of one took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 20, 2021, where she shared a photo of herself and the cosmetic surgeon.

In another video reality TV star Khloe who has also gone under the knife praised Nina's new body.

It is reported that the reality TV star had her butt enlarged.

Nina joins the growing list of female celebrities who have gone under the knife.

Other celebrities who have had plastic surgeries include Toke Makinwa and Tonto Dikeh.

