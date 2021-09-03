RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tonto Dikeh and her new man unfollow each other on Instagram amid cheating rumours

Odion Okonofua

It is not clear if the movie star and the activist have officially called it quits.

Tonto Dikeh and her new man Prince Kpokpogri

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and her new man Prince Kpokpogri have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The couple's latest action came weeks after Kpokpogri was accused of cheating on the movie star.

A close look at their IG accounts revealed that they have since unfollowed each other on the social media platform.

www.instagram.com

However, both parties haven't deleted their photos on their social media pages.

Kpokpogri was accused of cheating on the movie star after a leaked audio recording was released in August.

www.instagram.com

He was heard talking with a lady about his cheating escapades in the leaked audio recording.

The conversation also highlighted the movie star and her unrepentant drinking and smoking habits.

Dikeh has remained silent about the cheating allegations levelled against her new man.

