Tonto Dikeh and her new man unfollow each other on Instagram amid cheating rumours

The couple's latest action came weeks after Kpokpogri was accused of cheating on the movie star.

A close look at their IG accounts revealed that they have since unfollowed each other on the social media platform.

However, both parties haven't deleted their photos on their social media pages.

It is not clear if the movie star and the activist have officially called it quits.

Kpokpogri was accused of cheating on the movie star after a leaked audio recording was released in August.

He was heard talking with a lady about his cheating escapades in the leaked audio recording.

The conversation also highlighted the movie star and her unrepentant drinking and smoking habits.