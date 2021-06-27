Tonto Dikeh is reportedly dating activist Prince Kpokpogri

The movie star is dating anti-corruption activist and chairman of Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum, Comrade Prince Kpokpogri.

Ossai Ovie Success, the media aide to Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, revealed this via his Facebook page on Sunday, June 27, 2021, while wishing Kpokpogri a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday to Prince Kpokpogri .THE LOVE OF TONTO W. C. DIKEH LIFE. As you Celebrate today, May God Almighty be with you always. Congratulations," he wrote.

The movie star also took to her Instagram page where she showered praises on her lover.

"Happy birthday to you My BABY🥰 You’ve shown me that love is best presented as true as they come,you put a spring In my steps. Falling in love with you is like the wildest roller coaster ride. Because of you, I have gotten to appreciate the finer things in life. Thank you for making me a better woman," she wrote.

"I pray that the kisses I blow transform into thousands of wishes come true and into fulfilled dreams and aspirations. Thank you for bringing immense joy and happiness to me as a woman."