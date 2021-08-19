The activist made this known via his Instagram page on Thursday, August 19, 2021, while reacting to a leaked audio recording of a conversation between himself and a yet-to-be-identified lady.

"Fake news, fake clone voice recording. Kindly disregard it. I will be on Instagram live on Sunday for clarity sake, distinguishing the fake voices from the real voice if need be," he wrote.

On Wednesday, August 18, a leaked audiotape surfaced online where a conversation reported being that of Kpkpogri and a lady talked about him cheating on Dikeh in their house.

The conversation also highlighted the movie star and her unrepentant drinking and smoking habits.

Dikeh and her new man, made their relationship public in June during his birthday.

Kpokpogri is the chairman of Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum.

Dikeh was married to businessman, Churchill Olakunle. Their marriage was marred with infidelity and domestic violence allegations.