RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tonto Dikeh's new man denies cheating allegations, says voice was cloned in leaked audio recording

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Kpokpogri says he will speak on the cheating allegations in the coming days.

Tonto Dikeh and her new man Prince Kpokpogri

Tonto Dikeh's new man Prince Kpokpogri has denied cheating on the movie star.

Recommended articles

The activist made this known via his Instagram page on Thursday, August 19, 2021, while reacting to a leaked audio recording of a conversation between himself and a yet-to-be-identified lady.

"Fake news, fake clone voice recording. Kindly disregard it. I will be on Instagram live on Sunday for clarity sake, distinguishing the fake voices from the real voice if need be," he wrote.

www.instagram.com

On Wednesday, August 18, a leaked audiotape surfaced online where a conversation reported being that of Kpkpogri and a lady talked about him cheating on Dikeh in their house.

The conversation also highlighted the movie star and her unrepentant drinking and smoking habits.

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/TontoDikeh]
Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/TontoDikeh] Pulse Nigeria

Dikeh and her new man, made their relationship public in June during his birthday.

Kpokpogri is the chairman of Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum.

Dikeh was married to businessman, Churchill Olakunle. Their marriage was marred with infidelity and domestic violence allegations.

Dikeh and Olakunle have a son together.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JJW makes its comeback with BBN Edition this month!

Tonto Dikeh's new man denies cheating allegations, says voice was cloned in leaked audio recording

BBNaija 2021: KayVee breaks silence after withdrawal from reality TV show

'I don't have piercings on my nipples and vagina' - BBNaija's Arin

'Juju Stories' wins Boccalino d'oro award at Locarno Film Festival

Scarlett Johansson and hubby welcome baby boy

BBNaija 2021: Maria complains to Biggie about Angel's seductive powers

Personal shoppers to the rescue in new 'Papa Benji' season 2, episode 4 teaser

Scarlett Johansson's husband confirms her pregnancy