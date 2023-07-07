ADVERTISEMENT
Tomi Ojo and I are just friends - Johnny Drille clears the air

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

It seems as though we misread the signs.

Johnny Drille and Tomi Ojo sparked dating rumours when the song 'Believe me' was released
Johnny Drille and Tomi Ojo sparked dating rumours when the song 'Believe me' was released [Youtube/Johnny Drille]

In a recent interview with HipTv, Singer John Ighodaro, better known as Johnny Drille, explained the platonic nature of his relationship with Far from Home actress Tomi Ojo.

Prior to the announcement of his secret wedding to Mavin Records A&R executive Rima Tahini, the R&B singer was rumoured to be in a relationship with Ojo.

The rumours started after the actress played his love interest in the video of his love song titled 'Believe Me'. The lovey-dovey video sparked relationship rumours.

Johny Drille has set the record straight: he and Tomi Ojo are just friends.
Johny Drille has set the record straight: he and Tomi Ojo are just friends.

Clearing the air on his relationship with the actress, he said, "First of all, if you watched the ‘Believe Me’ music video, you would know that there are two Ojos in the song, one is Wale Ojo, the other one is Tomi Ojo. It was in a way some kind of pun but it seemed to work well together. But as regards relationships, Tomi Ojo is an amazing person. She’s a fantastic person to work with. She’s very great for the music video. That is the much I can say. That’s all I can say.”

Ojo is popularly known for playing the character “Rahila” in the very popular Netflix original series Far from Home but has starred in other movies like Love Like This, Leaked, and Sack Letter.

She started acting in 2018 and landed a role in the YouTube comedy series by Bovi called Back to School.

Drille recently announced that he got married in 2022 with the release of a new song titled The Best Part and the video. This news took the internet by surprise and trended for days.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

