'Far From Home’: Genoveva Umeh, Tomi Ojo & Elma Mbadiwe on Netflix Original [Pulse Interview]

Born into a poor family, his dreams suddenly appear within reach when a prestigious scholarship to the most exclusive school in the country catapults him into the affluent world of Nigeria’s elite. All the while, a secret threatens Ishaya’s newfound status and, ultimately, his family’s safety.

‘Far From Home’ features established legends like Funke Akindele, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Bimbo Akintola, Femi Branch and Bolanle Ninalowo.

The series also stars young talents like Mike Afolarin, Elma Mbadiwe, Genoveva Umeh, Gbubemi Ejeye, Olumide Oworu, and Natse Jemide.

Pulse got to chat with three of these fast rising stars; Umeh (who plays Zina), Tomi Ojo (Rahila), and Elma Mbadiwe (Carmen).

In this exclusive interview, these three actors share how they brought their characters to life, their favorite scenes in 'Far From Home', and more.

The interview is edited for length and clarity.

On learning about ‘Far From Home’ and landing the role

Genoveva Umeh: I auditioned in 2020, but I didn’t get the job. Luckily, the production started up again, and then I got the call to audition for the same character. I did my audition, then, in a few days, I had a conversation with the Inkblot team, and they informed me that I got the role. I was ecstatic. I was over the moon. So, that’s how we got started.

Pulse Nigeria

Tomi Ojo: For me, it was a series of auditions the first time, and then I got the role. I was excited. We started filming but had to stop, and then, I lost the role. I had to audition for the role again. So, it was an experience that I will never forget. There was tension, doubts, a lot of praying and crying, a lot of it. I fought, and I won.

Elma Mbadiwe: Mine is weird because the casting director sent me a message asking for recommendations for young adults who could play certain characters. And I’m like, “Hey, I’m an actor. What about me?” He said, “They’re looking for really young people.” And I’m like, “Send my picture first.” He did. I did a couple of auditions, and I got the job.

On reactions to the script

Genoveva: I was so excited that we were having like a school setting. So, I was really excited to be on a project with Netflix. The story is great as well.

Tomi: It was exciting. The first time I read the script, I was connected to my character already because we have similarities. So, it was fun.

Pulse Nigeria

Elma: I went through all the emotions as I read the script, from intrigue, to disgust to being really excited, and wanting to slap somebody. I think that’s what makes a beautiful story, because you can take the audience to so many places at the same time. And all of the characters are so interesting. I’m so connected to all of them. Sometimes I forget and I call Gen Zina because I’m just so connected to Zina. That’s how great the portrayal was. The script was amazing. Shout out to Dami, she did an amazing work and the actors who pulled it off. Fantastic people.

On bringing their characters to life

Genoveva: For Zina, she’s young, and I literally think she puts the Z in Gen Z. I have a lot of young people around me, so it was just looking at their Snapchats, the way they work. The difference with Zina is that she’s a confident young person. So, it was nice to just come into work with great energy always because she was the life of the party. Good vibes. You know, free-spirited but also loyal. I loved that about her. It was good to play that, so I just had fun with her.

Tomi: It helps that we have similarities. My character is vulnerable and I’m vulnerable too. She’s cute and I’m cute. She’s smart. And I’m smart. And she’s very strong. I have had my fair share of family drama, responsibilities, and all those things. So, it was easy for me to draw from that bank.

Elma: I tried to remember what it was like when I was younger, when I sought validation from the wrong people and had unnecessary fights with my parents over nothing. I’m obviously not that young, so I tried to put myself in Carmen’s shoes all of the time and then just let it come naturally from there. I think I channeled my imaginary self. I always wanted to be the head girl in high school. I never got the chance because I was such a rebel. I always wanted to just be that exemplary student. For some reason, in high school, I always wore a jacket, whether it was hot or not. It was sort of second nature to me and I loved it. I tried to channel that a lot.

Pulse Nigeria

On favorite scenes to shoot

Genoveva: I enjoyed her choreography. I enjoyed the cheerleading scenes, scenes with her other musketeers, Ishaya and Frank. Scenes where they are in the dining hall, and the party scenes as well. She is really the life of the party and she’s like friends with everybody and a joy to be around. It was good to have that on the screen with the rest.

Pulse Nigeria

Elma: I had a bunch; my scenes with my parents definitely -Richard Mofe-Damijo and Bimbo Akintola. It was such a learning experience, just filming with people who I had seen growing up, nothing can ever top that. Then, the scenes with my friends; our banter before the scenes and after the scene and how we all switch when we hear action. It was really fantastic.

On challenging scenes to shoot

Tomi Ojo: The vulnerability was challenging and easy at the same time. You know when you want to let it out, you have to channel, you have to draw from somewhere. Sometimes it’s somewhere dark, somewhere deep and somewhere you don’t really want to go. I have a lot of experiences that I had to bring up and measure and compare to get to that point where I let it all out.

On memorable moments and scene partners

Genovova: I loved the cheerleading scene. I hired a choreographer on set, then we rehearsed a couple of times and shot the scene.

Tomi: Moshood Fattah is my favorite onscreen partner. I just want to say thank you because he made it easy for me. Every scene was fun. It was just very smooth. You didn’t have to think about it. I’m grateful to have that.

Elma: Carmen’s scar made me feel weird. Every time I had the scar, I just sunk into a weird place probably imagining that it was for real. And sometimes I would forget and I just look at and I’m like, “ oh, right. It’s a scar.” That took me to some very weird places and I had to reflect on that and ask myself, “if I really had the scar, will I hate it that much?” She had to deal with hating that scar to finally be able to show it. So that was something for me. I learned a lot from that process.

Pulse Nigeria

On future dream roles

Genovova: Last night I was just thinking, “Man, the ladies in ‘Woman King’’ really went to physical lengths to achieve that and to have that on screen was so beautiful.” So, i would love to take on a character where I had to physically train and work hard. I’m really excited. I can’t wait. Fingers crossed.

Tomi: I would like to play psychotic character. I would like more challenging roles, bigger platforms, everything.

Elma: I’m just going to let the universe decide. I’m an actor, so whatever acting brings and wherever it takes me, I’m going.