Johnny Drille, Tomi Ojo star interesting love story in 'Believe Me' video

Babatunde Lawal

The video is endowed with a cameo appearance by Don Jazzy.

Johnny Drille and Tomi Ojo sparked dating rumours when the song first came out
The video, directed by Perliks Definition, takes the form of a short film in which Wale Ojo portrays Tomi's disapproving father. However, love conquers all as their relationship prevailed.

The song, released on April 11, has garnered positive reviews and sparked dating rumours between Johnny Drille and Tomi on social media.

Are Johnny Drille and Tomi Ojo dating
In a video that has gone viral, Johnny Drille and Tomi Ojo were seen performing Believe Me, but their interactions in the video have sparked speculation on social media about a potential romantic relationship between them.

Tomi also shared a stunning video of them sharing a tender moment in an elevator with Johnny's arm around her, further fueling the speculation. The actions have attracted a lot of attention, and many internet users are convinced that they are romantically involved.

Babatunde Lawal

