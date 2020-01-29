Toke Makinwa feels her camel toe is even more popular than her, even though she has over three million followers alone on Instagram.

The multi-talented media personality made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, while reacting a photo she shared online which showed off her camel toe.

"My Camel toe has more fans than I do 😥 Biker shots are not for me and I shall not be wearing them anymore 😆 Last thing, I was a tad bit embarrassed as I posted these photos without zooming in and then I thought there are worse things in life so hey... I’ve got PPS and in its sweet in the middle 🤪 laugh at yourself sometimes, it’s healthy. While it’s amusing to you, our lovely Vistosa is back," she wrote.

Well if you are surprised about Toke Makinwa's latest post then you've got to follow her on her social media platforms because when it comes to expressing her views and opinions about topics, she holds no boundary.

Sometimes she gets very controversial and other times we get to see the emotional side of beautiful On-Air personality.

Toke Makinwa's message on abusive marriages and relationships...

Toke Makinwa says those people who say divorce is against our tradition and encourage married folks with marital issues to stay put will only cry when they get killed. [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]

The actress made this known via her Twitter page on Monday, January 27, 2020, while expressing her thoughts to the trending topic of a young lady, Maryam Sanda who murdered her husband a few years ago and was sentenced to death by hanging.

"They say divorce is not an option and it's a sin, and it's not our tradition but if you die or kill someone cos of anger, the same people that, "said"will only cry with you as you throw your life away, try separation first and if things don't get better, choose you.

Toke Makinwa is no stranger when it comes to divorce as we can all recall the drama that followed her separation from former husband, Maye Ayinde.

"I know some conversations are tough but they must be had, nobody is worth throwing the rest of your life in jail or even worse, a death sentence, anger is evil, choose your mental health and walk away always. It's hard, it's tough but one minute of anger can take away everything," she tweeted.

