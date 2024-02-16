This is what Joeboy loves the most about his girlfriend

Joeboy appeared on the latest episode of Morning Rush on the Beat 99.9FM, where he reaffirmed his relationship status when asked if he had a girlfriend.

"I was working on Valentine's Day. I do have a girlfriend as a responsible man, we've been together for like 2-3 years," he said. And when asked if his fans were to expect a marriage soon, he said, "I'd put a ring on it when I'm ready, no pressure."

In the spirit of the recently concluded Valentine's Day, he was asked his favourite thing about his girlfriend to which he said her understanding nature.

"I love the fact that she understands my way of life, and understanding is very important," Joeboy said.

In a previous interview with the radio station, he had revealed that he loves to spend on his significant others and has spent well over ₦50 million in the past few years doing that.

He said, "I love to spoil my woman. As for the money I have spent on her, let us say above ₦50 million, that was a rough estimate. I said at least ₦50 million. I don’t know for sure. It’s not like I’m counting. It could be more."

With a beaming smile, he stressed that he wants his girlfriend to enjoy. When probed further on the identity of his girlfriend, Joeboy stressed his preference to keep it hidden.

