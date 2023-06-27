ADVERTISEMENT
Joeboy shares the one thing he is looking for in a girlfriend

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Turns out his ideal woman is more dramatic than you think.

Nigerian superstar, Joeboy
Speaking on a StandoutTV episode titled 'Grilling with Joeboy', he talked about his ideal woman which he described as 'wicked'.

The body and soul artiste said, “There is this thing I say, I say I like wicked women. When I say wicked, I don’t mean like the person has to be evil. But there’s a certain… I don’t know how to describe it."

When probed further, he clarified that he didn't necessarily mean 'evil' women, but feisty women with pizzaz and hot energy.

“Me saying wicked women is just like… I love women that have this hot energy around them”, he added.

As the interview went on, he stressed the importance of reassurance in relationships.

The performer revealed that he believes in the efficiency of words of affirmation. He added that he preferred to go to places where he was not well known, to provide some level of comfort to his partner.

The 26-year-old was discovered in 2017 by Nigerian artiste Mr. Eazi, who signed him into his record label Epawa two years later.

Joeboy took the music scene by storm after releasing his first hit 'Baby'. His track became popular very quickly and raked up over 20 million streams across YouTube and Spotify in the year of its release alone.

He has since continued to climb the popularity ladder in Nigeria, across Africa, and even on international borders.

Find the full SatandoutTV episode below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

