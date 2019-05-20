Teebillz has joined the list of people who have called out Ruggedman since the arrest of Naira Marley.

The music executive made his frustrations known on Monday, May 20, 2019, via his Instagram page. Teebillz prayed that Naira Marley is able to weather the storm as he goes through his court charges. He then took a swipe at Ruggedman over his comments on Naira Marley prior to his arrest.

"May the grace of God be sufficient for the needs of this talented young man during his trials...... we all make mistakes and my personal take is that most of this young guys don’t know better and I feel it’s our obligation as the older ones to put them right instead of just calling them out on social media for unnecessary validation! OG Rugged Man, I hope you can do that shit privately next time sir! I know you don’t want that smoke with me, bro, if you take my message the other way bros!" he wrote.

Teebillz' statement is coming on the heels of Naira Marley's arraignment before a court where he is being charged for Internet fraud.

However, Ruggedman has come out times without number to deny any involvement in Naira Marley's present ordeal.

Ruggedman says he has nothing to do with Naira Marley's arrest

For those who think Ruggedman has anything to do with Naira Marley's arrest, he wants them to desist from making that assumption. The veteran rapper released a statement on his Instagram page on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, where he debunked the news going around that he was involved in the arrest of Naira Marley by the EFCC after their online beef a few weeks ago.

According to him, even though he said he was happy Naira Marley was arrested, the reason for that statement was because of the reawakening such actions would indicate to young Nigerians who want to get involved in cyber fraud.

EFCC arrest Naira Marley

Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley was arrested by men of the EFCC on Friday, May 10, 2019, over his alleged involvement in Internet fraud. He was paraded alongside music star, Zlatan and three others.

Naira Marley broke the Internet a few weeks ago when he made comments suggestive of his sympathy towards Internet fraudsters popularly known as 'Yahoo Yahoo Boys.' There were divergent views over his comments from Nigerians and even among celebrities. Even though he went on to explain the reason behind his comments, many felt he was only trying to save his face.