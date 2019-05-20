Naira Marley has been arraigned before a Federal High court sitting in Lagos for alleged fraud.

The singer was brought into the court premises in Ikoyi, Lagos by the men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Naira Marley appeared in the court wearing a white T shirt and a pair of jeans. His lawyer was however absent at the court.

The singer pleads 'Not Guilty', and has been remanded in the EFCC Custody until May 30, 2019 by the court.

On May 10, 2019, Naira Marley, born Afeez Fashola was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside men now identified as rapper, Zlatan Ibile, Rahman Jago, Guccy Branch and another unknown person. Five days later, Zlatan Ibile, and three others were released.

On the same day that some Zlatan and the rest were released, the EFCC filed an 11-count fraud-related charge against Naira Marley. Today, he appears before the Federal High Court, Ikoyi on the charges filed against him.

When the news broke, it was alleged that his actual was credit card fraud. Also alleged was that, cards carrying Nicole Louise Malyon, and Timea Fedorne Tatar were found on him.

This comes after the storm he created on social media with his brazen support for internet fraud. His claims and antics also started exchanges with Nigerian celebrities like Tunde Ednut, Ruggedman and singer, Simi. The matter was so polarizing, it turned social media inside and out for three days.

According to Punch, the charge sheet reads, “That you, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Raze (still at large), on or about the 11th day of December 2018, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, conspired amongst yourselves to use Access card 42658840359191132 issued to persons other than you in a bid to obtain gain and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27(1)(b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015 and punishable under Section 33(2) of the Same Act.

“That you, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Raze (still at large), on or about the 10th day of May 2019, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court, with intent to defraud possessed, counterfeit card 4921819410257431 issued to Timea Fedorne Tatar and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 33(9) of Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015.”

If found guilty, Naira Marley faces imprisonment for a term of not more than seven years or a fine of not more than N5,000,000.00 and forfeiture of the advantage or value derived from his act.