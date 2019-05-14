For those who think Ruggedman has anything to do with Naira Marleys arrest, he wants them to desist from making that assumption.

The veteran rapper released a statement where he debunked the news going around that he was involved in the arrest of Naira Marley by the EFCC after their online beef a few weeks ago. According to him, even though he said he was happy Naira Marley was arrested, the reason for that statement was because of the reawakening such actions would indicate to young Nigerians who want to get involved in cyber fraud.

"My fellow Nigerians and the Distinguished members of the Press, I have read and heard all sorts of comments pertaining to the Naira Marley case and seen the misinformation making the rounds which are quite unfortunate, to say the least. I do not know Naira Marley personally, the same way I do not know the over 300 Nigerians I have gotten justice for against police brutality. I do it because it is who I am.

"All I did was caution a young artist, who has influence, against making utterances about an issue that by the global standard is considered a crime. I believe correcting this was the way to go as an elder, but got insulted for this even by those being misled. I never responded to Naira Marley’s invectives nor those of his fans, same way I have not responded to any of the negative comments from social media.

"I note that saying I was “happy in a way” about his arrest has evidently frayed some nerves and for that, I apologise. It was in hope that it would serve as a deterrent for persons who might consider the said ills or need to make a U-turn. It by no means was intended to wish for his downfall. It perhaps was not a good choice of word in hindsight. I do not look forward to anyone’s downfall but rather hope we all learn from the situation.

"I hereby state categorically that I had nothing to do with his arrest. We all must recall that he glorified fraud on a public platform where security agencies like the Police, NDLEA, and EFCC are also on. I am sure they saw his posts and captions the same way we all did. I, however, was the one that cautioned him. I guess this was what led all the darts and arrows my way as literal mortal retribution to my person. Despite the disrespect to my person, I got nothing against him and only longed for him to be discerning and utilise his position of influence appropriately. May God bless you all and yes that includes those wishing me evil and threatening me. Nothing will change who I am and I will keep you all in my prayers," the statement read.

It would be recalled that Ruggedman had called out Naira Marley a few weeks ago after he made a shocking statement on social media encouraging Internet fraud. Few days after their online drama, Naira Marley was arrested by men of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over Internet fraud.

EFCC arrest Naira Marley

Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley was arrested by men of the EFCC on Friday May 10, 2019, over his alleged involvement in Internet fraud. He was paraded alongside music star, Zlatan and three others.

Trench Trench Trench

Naira Marley broke the Internet a few weeks ago when he made comments suggestive of his sympathy towards Internet fraudsters popularly known as 'Yahoo Yahoo Boys.' There were divergent views over his comments from Nigerians and even among celebrities. Even though he went on to explain the reason behind his comments, many felt he was only trying to save his face.