Taaooma recounts sweet memories as Don Jazzy's Mavin clocks 11

Don Jazzy took to social media to express his gratitude to the label's fans, supporters, and well-wishers for their unwavering support over the years.

He shared a video montage featuring past and present Mavin Records artists, such as Tiwa Savage, Dr. Sid, Dija, Korede Bello, Rema, and Crayon, with a tribute song created by the current signees playing in the background.

The music executive captioned the post, “My baby is 11 today. They say time flies when you are having fun. I cannot believe it’s 11 years already cos trust me it feels like yesterday. The family keeps growing from strength to strength, breaking boundaries and impacting lives positively. All these won’t be possible without you the fans, our brand partners, friends and well wishers. Thank you so much for the love and support always. And to the best team in the world, thank you so much and stay relentless to the core. You know we are just getting started . Happy Birthday Mavin.”

Reacting, well-known skit maker and content creator Taooma shared some of her favourite memories of the record label and reminisced about some of the hit songs produced by Mavin.

She wrote, "I remember how much dorobucci used to burst my head . I and Abula even recreated a magic part of jantamanta. Korede bello was always my screensaver. Abula would also argue with anyone that says Reekado isn’t Nigeria’s most talented artist. And then, Dija’s almighty jam "Aww" made people fall in love anyhow . Thank you Don jazzy for bringing these amazing humans to our faces over the years. Happy birthday Mavin."

