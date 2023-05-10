The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Taaooma recounts sweet memories as Don Jazzy's Mavin clocks 11

Babatunde Lawal

Mavin Records is a Nigerian record label founded by Don Jazzy on May 8, 2012.

L-R: Don Jazzy, Taaooma [Yabaleftonline]
L-R: Don Jazzy, Taaooma [Yabaleftonline]

Recommended articles

Don Jazzy took to social media to express his gratitude to the label's fans, supporters, and well-wishers for their unwavering support over the years.

He shared a video montage featuring past and present Mavin Records artists, such as Tiwa Savage, Dr. Sid, Dija, Korede Bello, Rema, and Crayon, with a tribute song created by the current signees playing in the background.

The music executive captioned the post, “My baby is 11 today. They say time flies when you are having fun. I cannot believe it’s 11 years already cos trust me it feels like yesterday. The family keeps growing from strength to strength, breaking boundaries and impacting lives positively. All these won’t be possible without you the fans, our brand partners, friends and well wishers. Thank you so much for the love and support always. And to the best team in the world, thank you so much and stay relentless to the core. You know we are just getting started . Happy Birthday Mavin.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting, well-known skit maker and content creator Taooma shared some of her favourite memories of the record label and reminisced about some of the hit songs produced by Mavin.

She wrote, "I remember how much dorobucci used to burst my head . I and Abula even recreated a magic part of jantamanta. Korede bello was always my screensaver. Abula would also argue with anyone that says Reekado isn’t Nigeria’s most talented artist. And then, Dija’s almighty jam "Aww" made people fall in love anyhow . Thank you Don jazzy for bringing these amazing humans to our faces over the years. Happy birthday Mavin."

Mavin Records is one of the leading record labels in Nigeria
Mavin Records is one of the leading record labels in Nigeria Pulse Nigeria

Mavin Records is a Nigerian record label founded by record producer and recording artist Don Jazzy on May 8, 2012.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Real music is dying, I'm one of the few real ones left - Omah Lay

Real music is dying, I'm one of the few real ones left - Omah Lay

'I was deep in pain & always smoking when I made Soso' - Omah Lay

'I was deep in pain & always smoking when I made Soso' - Omah Lay

Everything we know about Davido's upcoming Netflix docuseries

Everything we know about Davido's upcoming Netflix docuseries

Taaooma recounts sweet memories as Don Jazzy's Mavin clocks 11

Taaooma recounts sweet memories as Don Jazzy's Mavin clocks 11

Boy Spyce shares new single 'Relationship'

Boy Spyce shares new single 'Relationship'

'Skinny Girl in Transit' season 7 teases new baby, drama

'Skinny Girl in Transit' season 7 teases new baby, drama

Singer Omah Lay grew up around criminals

Singer Omah Lay grew up around criminals

Daniel Regha declares he will decline money from Davido if offered

Daniel Regha declares he will decline money from Davido if offered

Principal photography wraps on AY's 'Merry Men 3'

Principal photography wraps on AY's 'Merry Men 3'

Pulse Sports

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy, gets into trouble for controversial testimony [Instagram/JudyAustin1]

Yul Edochie's second wife gets into trouble for controversial testimony

Many of his friends attended the surprise party [Credit - Mr Macaroni/Youtube]

Mr Macaroni in tears as Lateef Adedimeji, Kiekie, others surprise him before 30th birthday

Genevieve Nnaji [Instagram/GenevieveNnaji]

Genevieve returns to social media for 44th birthday...to the delight of many fans

Cynthia Erivo was born to Nigerian parents who migrated to the UK[Getty Images]

3 international celebrities you didn’t know were Nigerians