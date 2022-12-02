Mavin Records drops compilation album 'Chapter X'

It was always going to be a special year at Mavin Records. Africa’s premier indigenous label turns 10, and what better way to mark it than with an hallmark of its storied history- a Mavin All Star Project. Chapter X combines the talent, nuance and promise of all of Mavin’s new generation of artists in one explosive Afropop masterpiece that promises to be a classic of the genre. Preceded by Overloading and Won Da Mo- both of which peaked at the zenith of all major music charts in Nigeria- Chapter X is a ten song project that is as diverse thematically as it is in performance.