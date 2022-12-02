Artist: Mavin Records
Mavin Records drops compilation album 'Chapter X'
One of Nigeria's biggest record labels Mavin Records has released their highly anticipated compilation album 'Chapter X' in celebration of their 10th anniversary.
Album Title: Chapter X
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: December 2nd, 2022
Producer: Multiple Producers
Song Art:
Length: 36 minutes 07 seconds
Features: 9 - Don Jazzy, Rema, Ayra Starr, Ladipoe, Crayon, Boy Spyce, Magixxx, Bayani, Johnny Drille
Label: Mavin Holdings
Details/Takeaway:
It was always going to be a special year at Mavin Records. Africa’s premier indigenous label turns 10, and what better way to mark it than with an hallmark of its storied history- a Mavin All Star Project. Chapter X combines the talent, nuance and promise of all of Mavin’s new generation of artists in one explosive Afropop masterpiece that promises to be a classic of the genre. Preceded by Overloading and Won Da Mo- both of which peaked at the zenith of all major music charts in Nigeria- Chapter X is a ten song project that is as diverse thematically as it is in performance.
