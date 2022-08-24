Mavin Records announce new signee Bayanni

The elaborate unveiling video includes guest appearances from ace skit makers Sabinus and Brain Jotter.

Who is Bayanni?: Bayanni is a male singer-songwriter who is a product of Mavin Academy. He was discovered by Mavin's A&R team who tapped him and put him through their artist development process for him to hone his skills.

His debut EP 'Bayanni' is an introduction to his writing and melody which he intends to use to thrill listeners and carve a niche for himself in the Nigerian music industry.