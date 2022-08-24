Mavin Records announce new signee Bayanni

Details: Mavin Records has announced the signing of a new singer who goes by the name Bayanni. The new signee was unveiled yesterday across the company's social media platforms.
Nigeria's leading record label Mavin Records has announced the addition of a new artist to its roster. The addition was revealed in an unveiling on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022.
The elaborate unveiling video includes guest appearances from ace skit makers Sabinus and Brain Jotter.
Who is Bayanni?: Bayanni is a male singer-songwriter who is a product of Mavin Academy. He was discovered by Mavin's A&R team who tapped him and put him through their artist development process for him to hone his skills.
His debut EP 'Bayanni' is an introduction to his writing and melody which he intends to use to thrill listeners and carve a niche for himself in the Nigerian music industry.
He becomes the second act Mavin will unveil in 2022 following the signing of Boy Spyce.
