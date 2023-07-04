ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nigerian footballer Kanu Nwankwo and wife mark 20th wedding anniversary

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

These two make you want to believe in love.

Nigerian football legend Kanu Nwankwo and his wife Amarachi are privately celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary.
Nigerian football legend Kanu Nwankwo and his wife Amarachi are privately celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary.

Recommended articles

The lovestruck couple took to their Instagram to celebrate in a cut, lovey-dovey post captioned, "Happy Anniversary, Mr and Mrs Kanu".

The video displays their relaxing yet intimate, low-key celebration in a high-rise building. Kanu fawns over his beautiful wife as he brings her a bottle of wine while she sits by the window, enjoying the sunset and the lovely view.

"My lovely wife, I love you, the mother of my kids", he says to her before he plants an affectionate kiss on her lips.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amarachi Nwankwo, a fitness enthusiast married Kanu at just 18 years old in the year 2004. While she had the full support of her parents and immediate family, many Nigerians at the time heavily criticised her decision to get married at such a young age. The two were further criticised for the 10-year age gap between them.

In a 2016 interview with Punch, she opened up about why she got married early and the criticisms she faced as a result of that. She stated that getting married as young as she did was not scary for her because she was in love.

In her words, "I wasn’t scared; I felt it like it was the best thing that could have happened to me. I was in love, so there was no time for a negative feeling like fear to come up. I think the love I had and still have for my husband was all I needed to feel comfortable and good."

Despite the odds set against them the two have continued to wax stronger over the years and currently have three children, proving that love does conquer all.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Black Harvest' trailer takes you into the dark world of organ harvesting

'Black Harvest' trailer takes you into the dark world of organ harvesting

Nigerian footballer Kanu Nwankwo and wife mark 20th wedding anniversary

Nigerian footballer Kanu Nwankwo and wife mark 20th wedding anniversary

Davido's 'Unavailable' reaches new peak on UK Singles Chart

Davido's 'Unavailable' reaches new peak on UK Singles Chart

Niyi Akinmolayan schools critics on what it takes to be a successful Nollywood filmmaker

Niyi Akinmolayan schools critics on what it takes to be a successful Nollywood filmmaker

Simi recounts her love story with husband Adekunle Gold

Simi recounts her love story with husband Adekunle Gold

Tiwa Savage: Ten Years A Queen

Tiwa Savage: Ten Years A Queen

Davido speaks amid pregnancy allegations, thanks his fans

Davido speaks amid pregnancy allegations, thanks his fans

Burna Boy premiers new single at his Birthday reception

Burna Boy premiers new single at his Birthday reception

Tiwa Savage is the GOAT, Teebillz shows support for ex-wife

Tiwa Savage is the GOAT, Teebillz shows support for ex-wife

Pulse Sports

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues

Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Anita Brown claims to be pregnant with Davido's baby [Dabigal]

Davido's alleged sidechick claims pregnancy for star, shows receipts

Davido's alleged French baby mama Ivanna Bey. [Instagram/Ivannabeyy]

22-year-old French woman claims Davido impregnated her too

Teebillz declares his estranged wife Tiwa Savage as the female Greatest of all Time on Instagram.

Tiwa Savage is the GOAT - Teebillz shows support for ex-wife

Nigerian superstar, Joeboy

Joeboy shares the one thing he is looking for in a girlfriend