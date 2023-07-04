Nigerian footballer Kanu Nwankwo and wife mark 20th wedding anniversary

The lovestruck couple took to their Instagram to celebrate in a cut, lovey-dovey post captioned, "Happy Anniversary, Mr and Mrs Kanu".

The video displays their relaxing yet intimate, low-key celebration in a high-rise building. Kanu fawns over his beautiful wife as he brings her a bottle of wine while she sits by the window, enjoying the sunset and the lovely view.

"My lovely wife, I love you, the mother of my kids", he says to her before he plants an affectionate kiss on her lips.

Amarachi Nwankwo, a fitness enthusiast married Kanu at just 18 years old in the year 2004. While she had the full support of her parents and immediate family, many Nigerians at the time heavily criticised her decision to get married at such a young age. The two were further criticised for the 10-year age gap between them.

In a 2016 interview with Punch, she opened up about why she got married early and the criticisms she faced as a result of that. She stated that getting married as young as she did was not scary for her because she was in love.

In her words, "I wasn’t scared; I felt it like it was the best thing that could have happened to me. I was in love, so there was no time for a negative feeling like fear to come up. I think the love I had and still have for my husband was all I needed to feel comfortable and good."

Despite the odds set against them the two have continued to wax stronger over the years and currently have three children, proving that love does conquer all.