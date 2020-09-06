There are reports that Nollywood movie star, Stella Damasus, and her husband Daniel Ademinokan have gone their separate ways.

According to the reports, the movie star and her husband weren’t able to resolve their differences, hence his decision to move out of their matrimonial home.

The couple already unfollowed each other on Instagram, a trend common among celebrity couples especially when they are going through a breakup or marital crisis.

Daniel Ademinokan and Stella Damasus have both unfollowed each other on Instagram [Instagram/StellaDamasus]

However, the actress is yet to delete his photos from her Instagram page.

Their marriage/partnership

Stella Damasus co-owns a production outfit with Daniel Ademinokan [Instagram/DanielAdeminokan]

Damasus and Ademinokan started dating back in 2011. They, however, kept their relationship and marriage private until 2014.

The couple co-own a production outfit, Two Studios, which is the brain behind her 2015 movie 'Between' that also doubles as their first movie in the United States of America.

Damasus' previous marriages

Stella Damasus and late husband, Jaiye Aboderin [KemiFilani]

Ademinokan is not Damasus' first husband as she has been married three times. She got married to Jaiye Aboderin in 1999. Sadly, he passed away in 2004.

Stella Damasus and second husband, Emeka Nzeribe [Qed]

In 2007, Damasus remarried, this time, to Emeka Nzeribe. Now, this was one of the shortest celebrity marriages ever as it only lasted for 7 months. The reason behind the end of Damasus' union to Nzeribe is not known till date.

The Doris Simeon connection

Doris Simeon and Daniel Ademinokan have a son from their failed marriage

Ademinokan was once married to Nollywood actress, Doris Simeon. It is reported that they both met on set from where they started a relationship. Their marriage didn't last long as they were involved in one of the messiest celebrity divorce scandals.

In 2013, Ademinokan revealed that Simeon was a pathological liar, serial adulteress, and was only playing on people’s psyche to get their sympathy.

Stella Damasus & Doris Simeon

When the news of Damasus and Ademinokan began to trend a few years ago, it didn't go down well with Simeon. In an interview with Thisday back in 2016, Damasus debunked the rumours that she was a husband snatcher.