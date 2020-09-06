There are reports that Nollywood movie star, Stella Damasus, and her husband Daniel Ademinokan have gone their separate ways.
According to the reports, the movie star and her husband weren’t able to resolve their differences, hence his decision to move out of their matrimonial home.
The couple already unfollowed each other on Instagram, a trend common among celebrity couples especially when they are going through a breakup or marital crisis.
However, the actress is yet to delete his photos from her Instagram page.
Their marriage/partnership
Damasus and Ademinokan started dating back in 2011. They, however, kept their relationship and marriage private until 2014.
The couple co-own a production outfit, Two Studios, which is the brain behind her 2015 movie 'Between' that also doubles as their first movie in the United States of America.
Damasus' previous marriages
Ademinokan is not Damasus' first husband as she has been married three times. She got married to Jaiye Aboderin in 1999. Sadly, he passed away in 2004.
In 2007, Damasus remarried, this time, to Emeka Nzeribe. Now, this was one of the shortest celebrity marriages ever as it only lasted for 7 months. The reason behind the end of Damasus' union to Nzeribe is not known till date.
The Doris Simeon connection
Ademinokan was once married to Nollywood actress, Doris Simeon. It is reported that they both met on set from where they started a relationship. Their marriage didn't last long as they were involved in one of the messiest celebrity divorce scandals.
In 2013, Ademinokan revealed that Simeon was a pathological liar, serial adulteress, and was only playing on people’s psyche to get their sympathy.
When the news of Damasus and Ademinokan began to trend a few years ago, it didn't go down well with Simeon. In an interview with Thisday back in 2016, Damasus debunked the rumours that she was a husband snatcher.