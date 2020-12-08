Nollywood actress Ronke Odusanya has reacted to the messy separation scandal report with her partner and father of her daughter, Olanrewaju Saheed popularly known as Jago.

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Monday, December 7, 2020, the actress said the rumours about her financial irresponsibility are factless and lies.

"While my silence will be taken for cowardice, I will be calm because the truth always reveals itself. I can defend myself but I won't want my daughter to grow up reading such irritating and factless information," she wrote.

"The court of social media has always been myopic and manipulative. Remember you did not make me, you cannot break me. Bank statements can reveal who has been receiving money from who and for what. Investigate before publishing."

"For the platform used for peddling such absurdity, seeds sown will surely germinate."

The movie star's statement is coming on the heels of a report that she had taken her baby daddy to court over the custody of their daughter.

According to blogger, Gistlover, the actress is seeking a restraining order to prevent her estranged lover from coming anywhere near her and their child.

Popular Yoruba Nollywood actress, Ronke Odusanya is being accused of financially wrecking her baby daddy, Olanrewaju Saheed.. [Instagram/RonkeOdunsanya]

The report said trouble started when their daughter wanted to celebrate her 1st birthday.

"Ronke requested for millions of Naira from her baby daddy and told him that she is a celebrity and she must celebrate the birthday in a very big way, the guy had to sell one of his cars worth 12m for 4m and gave Ronke the 4m of which Ronke didn’t end up celebrating any birthday,” the report read.

Also, it was revealed that Ronke advised Jago to sell his house worth N90M for her to set up a big, classy business but Jago’s mother prevented her from achieving her goals.

Ronke Odusanya baby show pictures

The report said Jago's inability to give his baby mama the said amount of money resulted in the collapse of their relationship.

"Ronke has since been threatening the guy with Festus Keyamo and EFCC, saying she knows people in Lagos and will make EFCC come for the guy unto say Na Yahoo Yahoo be the guy," the report revealed.

Odusanya and Jago welcomed their baby girl back in 2019.