Nollywood actress, Ronke Odusanya is celebrating her daughter, Fife, as she turns one with some really cute photos.

In a series of photos posted via her Instagram page on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, the movie star was full of joy as she celebrated her daughter.

Happy birthday to Odusanya's daughter from all of us at Pulse.

The voluptuous actress welcomed her daughter in 2019.

The beautiful actress announced the arrival of her baby via her Instagram page on Monday, August 19, 2019.

According to her, she was excited about the birth of her child and thanked God for making it possible.