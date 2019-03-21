In a motion filed in Cook County Circuit Court, Kelly also plans to meet members of the United Arab Emirates' royal family. R.Kelly had surrendered his passport last month after being granted bail.

The motion, which was filed on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, claims R. Kelly has been battling to pay child support, legal fees and everyday expenses after the cancellation of his record contract and two US concerts. His songs have also been removed from several streaming services.

The singer is said to be struggling to pay his bills especially that of his child support which has made him plead with the court to allow him travel outside the country.

"He cannot work, and consequently cannot make a living if he is confined to Illinois or even the United States. Denying him the opportunity to work would be a hardship on his children," the motion read.

R.Kelly's financial status has come under scrutiny since he was arrested for not being able to pay child support. However, luck shined on him about a month ago when an anonymous person helped him foot the bill.

R Kelly gets released from jail after settling $161,000 child support debt

An anonymous donation has ensured freedom for a R&B singer R Kelly, who was earlier struggling to clear $161,000, owed in child support to his ex-wife Andrea Kelly and their three children.

The 52-year-old musician was let go from jail early in the morning on Saturday, March 9, 2019, says a report by CNN. Some reporters were positioned outside the Chicago's Cook County Jail as he got released for the second occasion within a month and he reportedly told them his challenges would soon go away.

"I promise you, we're going to straighten all this stuff out. That's all I can say right now. I promise you," CNN gathered in a statement the singer made.