The 52-year-old musician was let go from jail early in the morning on Saturday, March 9, 2019, says a report by CNN.

Some reporters were positioned outside the Chicago's Cook County Jail as he got released for the second occasion within a month and he reportedly told them his challenges would soon go away.

"I promise you, we're going to straighten all this stuff out. That's all I can say right now. I promise you," CNN gathered in a statement the singer made.

Being the subject of a boycott movement that has affected his income off music, finance has not been bright but a judge insisted three days before getting out of jail that he must pay all the monies owed to his ex and children, when he had offered to pay only $60,000.

According to Steve Greenberg who is R Kelly's lawyer, his client is expected back in court on Wednesday, March 13, in respect in the child support case. After this there is another court date 9 days later for the allegation of sexual abuse against underage girls.