Rita Dominic once worked as a caregiver in the UK

The actress opened up about her reasons behind the hiatus while speaking at the Women of Valour International Women's Day event in Accra, Ghana. She stated that during a challenging period, she needed a break so she moved to London.

"Many of you do not know but in 2001/2002 I stopped acting, and I left the industry. I moved to London because it was a very dark period of my life like I said, I had these issues, I just fell out with some friends I considered family and I just gave up acting for a while, I needed to get out, just leave that space for a minute," she said.

"I started working in a care home as a caregiver for adults with special needs, while some might view it as a step-down, I don't. Taking care of others brought me joy and purpose at the time I needed it most because I remember I took care of my mother and my father when they were ill because I was alone with them," she added.

ADVERTISEMENT