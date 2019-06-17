Regina opened up on her crush for Burna Boy in a new video posted on her official YouTube page.

In the six minutes long video, Regina says her crush is the musician, who she also referred to as the Ganjaman. Her love for Burna Boy was further reiterated when she said the singer’s track, ‘Vampire’ remains her favourite song.

The actress went ahead to reveal English football club, Manchester United as her favourite football club.

When asked of her marital status, Regina adjusted her engagement ring and simply said, ‘Married.’ She noted that she does not give a second chance but also confessed to being a night crawler.

The Nollywood actress recently returned to a movie set for her mum’s new production, ‘The Enemy Within’ which features Bolanle Ninalowo, Sola Sobowale, Desmond Elliot and Ken Erics.

After many weeks of painting the town red with lots of activities including her traditional wedding and children day’s concert, Regina Daniel is back on set. The actress is currently filming a new movie with the working title, ‘The enemy I know.’ Also on the movie set are Ken Erics, Jide Kosoko, Desmond Elliot, Tana Adelana, and Arole.

The movie is being filmed in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. Regina is working with her mum, Rita Daniels on the movie project, which has Ozoemena Nwakile as the director.