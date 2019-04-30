Regina Daniels is probably the most talked about female celebrity in Nigeria at the moment and its far from her acting career, which brought her to prominence.

Regina Daniels started making headlines when she started showing off some of the most expensive gifts ever on social media. It didn't take long before the whispers of her relationship began to drop from the mouths of rumour mongers, social media platforms and even the mainstream media.

One thing a lot of people can't take away from this young star is her flawless beauty. Regina Daniels is a typical example of what a young beauty queen should look like. Her photos on Instagram can't be rivaled. With or without a full facial makeup, Regina Daniels will keep the guys coming to her social media page. The ladies can't enough of her intimidating and classy fashion style.

So guys, here are 15 stunning photos of the celeb of the moment that you should really check out.