RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Regina Daniels' husband Ned Nwoko denies marrying new wife

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

According to several reports the billionaire businessman recently wedded a new wife.

Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko [Instagram/ReginaDaniels]
Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko [Instagram/ReginaDaniels]

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels' husband, Ned Nwoko, has denied marrying another wife.

Recommended articles

The billionaire businessman and politician made this known via his Instagram page on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

"This is fake news and YOU shouldn’t help to propagate it. If I want to marry, it will not be done in secrecy. There is a particular group of little-minded faceless individuals who believe they can gain followership in social media by using my name to create sensational news every week," he wrote.

"I will keep being law-abiding and reporting the miscreants to the police for appropriate actions. When such misguided individuals are arrested, don’t accuse me of using the law against them."

Nwoko's post came days after a popular blogger had alleged that he had taken a new wife.

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, her husband, Ned Nwoko with their son [Instagram/ReginaDaniels]
Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, her husband, Ned Nwoko with their son [Instagram/ReginaDaniels] Pulse Nigeria

According to the blogger, the new wife accompanied the politician to a recent political rally that was recently held in Asaba, Delta State.

Nwoko and Daniels tied the knot back in 2019.

They welcomed their first child together back in June 2020.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Regina Daniels' husband Ned Nwoko denies marrying new wife

Regina Daniels' husband Ned Nwoko denies marrying new wife

Infinix is sponsoring the music category of the Future Awards Africa 2022

Infinix is sponsoring the music category of the Future Awards Africa 2022

Jim Iyke says he was once married and has 2...3 children

Jim Iyke says he was once married and has 2...3 children

Kanye West objects to Kim Kardashian’s divorce demands

Kanye West objects to Kim Kardashian’s divorce demands

Churchill Olakunle defends Rosy Meurer after she was dragged for celebrating Tonto Dikeh's son on his birthday

Churchill Olakunle defends Rosy Meurer after she was dragged for celebrating Tonto Dikeh's son on his birthday

Nse Ikpe-Etim stars alongside Akon in Hollywood debut 'The American King - As told by an African priestess'

Nse Ikpe-Etim stars alongside Akon in Hollywood debut 'The American King - As told by an African priestess'

Video Premiere: Nessybee - Shashamura FT. Vyce Carter

Video Premiere: Nessybee - Shashamura FT. Vyce Carter

Watch the official trailer for Native filmworks' romcom 'Cake'

Watch the official trailer for Native filmworks' romcom 'Cake'

Paul Okoye sustains injury after performance in Liberia

Paul Okoye sustains injury after performance in Liberia

Trending

'I use the ladies washroom' - Ghanaian transgender Ohemartin reveals (VIDEO)

Ohemartin

Offset pampers Cardi B with $375K watch and 6 expensive bags as Vals Day gift (VIDEO)

Offset pampers Cardi B with $375K watch and six expensive bags as Vals Day gift

'You are very foolish' - Shatta Wale insults Sam George over 'smoking wrong leave' tweet

Sam George and Shatta Wale

Kanye West delivers truckload of roses to Kim Kardashian on Valentine's Day

Kim Kardashian and hubby, Kanye West [Instagram/KimKardashian]