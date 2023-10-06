ADVERTISEMENT
Real Warri Pikin is a happier woman 6 months after weight loss surgery

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She has clearly been happier since undergoing the surgery to better her health.

Anita Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin, shares her progress [Instagram/@realwarripikin]
Anita Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin, shares her progress [Instagram/@realwarripikin]

The comic shared her six-month progress on her Instagram with a video showing her incredible transformation. In her caption, she celebrated her milestone by highlighting the positive changes to her health noting that she is much happier now.

Her caption read, "IT'S BEEN SIX MONTHS! Six months of no breathlessness, six months of no knee pains, six months of no sleep apnea, six months without all the troubles that came with being overweight, and most of all six months of being happier and healthier."

Stressing that the journey so far had been rocky, Warri Pikin alerted her fans and supporters that she would be posting a new video to speak on her challenges along the way.

She said, "I will love to share my post-surgery experience as it has not been an easy journey adjusting to this new change and way of living. It has been God all the way. I will be sharing my struggles and challenges I faced adjusting to this new lifestyle."

In August 2023, the comedian revealed that she suffered from a condition called atherosclerosis which is characterised by the thickening or hardening of the arteries. This condition caused her to have dizzy spells, breathlessness and joint pain, among others, thus negatively impacting her health. The condition eventually made the surgery necessary.

The actress also disclosed that she tried to shed the weight through exercises and dieting to no avail, leading to depression. After the surgery, she expressed her profound joy, announcing that she became considerably happier after the bypass.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

