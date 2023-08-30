Real Warri Pikin opens up about weight loss journey, slams critics

In the exposé posted to her YouTube channel, she said that her husband encouraged her to have the weight loss surgery because it was negatively affecting her health. She revealed that she suffered from a condition called atherosclerosis which is characterized by the thickening or hardening of the arteries. This condition caused her to have dizzy spells, breathlessness and joint pain, among others.

The comic also noted that in 2017 she decided to shed her extra weight through exercise at the gym and a healthier diet, but it did not work. She also disclosed that January 2023 was a difficult period for her because of her health challenges due to her weight. Along the line, she also became depressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said in part, "So na Ikechukwu now dey tell me to say I must do a weight loss surgery because he does not want to lose me. It was such a difficult time for me, This was like January 2023, I cried, I went back to the gym, I worked out, I ate right, eye go dey turn me because I no fit chop wetin I suppose to chop, it became a very difficult time for me, trying to make a decision to go on weight loss surgery so it could help me lose weight and be well."

After much deliberation, she made up her mind to do what was best for her and opt for the surgery. She stressed that coming to the decision was the scariest and most challenging one for her.

In her words, "And then I'm trying to do it naturally, everybody around me has made up their mind except me, it was such a difficult moment for me. At the end of the day, I just woke up one day and said 'Baby I'm ready, let's do this' and I took the most difficult decision of my life, I went on weight loss surgery."

On August 30, 2023, she posted a cameo to her verified Instagram page, showing what she looked like before and after the surgery, noting that she is much happier now. She also slammed people who criticised her for her choices, angrily urging them to try walking a mile in her shoes.

ADVERTISEMENT