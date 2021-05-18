RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rapper T.I. and wife Tiny Harris under investigation for sexual assault and drugging claims

Odion Okonofua

Over 15 women have come out to accuse the celebrity couple of sexual assaults and drugging.

American rapper T.I and his wife Tiny Harris [Instagram/TheMajorBossMama]

American rapper TI and his wife Tiny Harris are under investigation for the sexual assault and drugging allegations levelled against them.

According to PageSix, The Los Angeles Police Department opened up their probe in April as they met with one of the hip-hop couple’s accusers, identified publicly as Jane Doe.

The accuser claimed she fell ill after consuming Tiny’s tequila drink at a hotel before engaging in unwanted sexual acts with the couple, according to the report.

It would be recalled that about 15 women had come out to accuse the celebrity couple of coercing them into comprising sexual situations involving drugs and money.

It was the couple's estranged friend Sabrina Peterson that first made the allegations and has now compiled a series of messages she claimed she received from alleged victims on Instagram.

The rapper and his wife have continued to deny the allegations levelled against them.

