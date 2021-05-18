Rapper T.I. and wife Tiny Harris under investigation for sexual assault and drugging claims

According to PageSix, The Los Angeles Police Department opened up their probe in April as they met with one of the hip-hop couple’s accusers, identified publicly as Jane Doe.

The accuser claimed she fell ill after consuming Tiny’s tequila drink at a hotel before engaging in unwanted sexual acts with the couple, according to the report.

It would be recalled that about 15 women had come out to accuse the celebrity couple of coercing them into comprising sexual situations involving drugs and money.

It was the couple's estranged friend Sabrina Peterson that first made the allegations and has now compiled a series of messages she claimed she received from alleged victims on Instagram.