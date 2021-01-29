American rapper T.I and his wife Tiny Harris are being accused of human trafficking.

About 15 women have come out to accuse the celebrity couple of coercing them into comprising sexual situations involving drugs and money.

It was the couple's estranged friend Sabrina Peterson that first made the allegations and has now compiled a series of messages she claimed she received from alleged victims on Instagram.

One anonymous woman detailed an incident that took place during CIAA in Charlotte in 2016.

She claimed she went to T.I. and Tiny’s hotel suite at the Ritz-Carlton where her phone was confiscated. According to her molly and cocaine were handed out and only the girls who removed their pants were told to stay.

The accuser claimed she was excused from the activities because she knew someone in T.I.’s entourage but said she witnessed the rapper tell his security to come “pick this bitch up off the bed” while referring to a girl she said couldn’t walk.

The accuser said the girl in that hotel suit was 'almost unconscious' and her pulse was 'barely there.'

She described T.I. as an “absolute monster who uses money and power to manipulate people and Tiny is his secret weapon.”

Another woman said she was working as an escort/stripper in 2013 when T.I. invited her to take drugs and have sex with him and Tiny in return for payment.

But then Tiny got jealous of her and hit her, before T.I. 'choked' her out. When she threatened to reveal their treatment to her, she was allegedly told that she could face deportation.

"I was threatened to the point I was in fear I left Atlanta and never looked back," the accuser said in her message to Sabrina.

Another alleged victim, who claimed she was a minor when the abuse happened, said she and her friend were 'pressured for sex' during 2005 NBA All-Star Weekend in Colorado. Another woman said the "girls were so high it seemed like they were dead."

Among the accusers is a woman who claimed the couple kicked and broke her neighbour’s door and then allegedly beat and kidnapped the husband.

One said she was just 16 when her abuse happened.

The rapper and his wife are yet to release any statement concerning the allegations levelled against them.