American rapper T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris have both denied the rape, kidnapping and drugging allegations.

According to PageSix, the couple's lawyer said they “deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations” and called it a “shakedown.”

This statement came after a lawyer, Tyrone A. Blackburn called for a criminal investigation against the couple after dozens of women came forward accusing the pair of “a myriad of allegations of forced drugging, kidnapping, rape, and intimidation in at least two states, including California and Georgia.”

It would be recalled that about 15 women had come out to accuse the celebrity couple of coercing them into comprising sexual situations involving drugs and money.

It was the couple's estranged friend Sabrina Peterson that first made the allegations and has now compiled a series of messages she claimed she received from alleged victims on Instagram.

One anonymous woman detailed an incident that took place during CIAA in Charlotte in 2016.

She claimed she went to T.I. and Tiny’s hotel suite at the Ritz-Carlton where her phone was confiscated. According to her molly and cocaine were handed out and only the girls who removed their pants were told to stay.

The accuser claimed she was excused from the activities because she knew someone in T.I.’s entourage but said she witnessed the rapper tell his security to come “pick this bitch up off the bed” while referring to a girl she said couldn’t walk.

Another woman said she was working as an escort/stripper in 2013 when T.I. invited her to take drugs and have sex with him and Tiny in return for payment.

But then Tiny got jealous of her and hit her, before T.I. 'choked' her out. When she threatened to reveal their treatment to her, she was allegedly told that she could face deportation.

"I was threatened to the point I was in fear I left Atlanta and never looked back," the accuser said in her message to Sabrina.