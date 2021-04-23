Rapper AKA breaks silence on death of fiancée

The music star released a press statement via his Instagram page on Friday, April 23, 2021.

According to the rapper everyday of her death feels like a mountain to climb.

"I miss Anele, and I am heartbroken at the unfulfilled life we had planned together. Her tragic loss has taken a toll on me emotionally and psychologically," part of the statement read.

"Insinuations and Innuendos made on my personhood have made it even more difficult to process and the strain our families have taken is unspeakable which is why at this time, I choose to retreat to honour my journey, praying that the moment of stillness may bring me closer to some sanity."

Nelli died on Sunday, April 11, at the Pepperclub Hotel in Central Cape Town.

She fell off the 10th floor of the hotel building.

She was laid to rest on Friday, April 16.

Witnesses at the scene described hearing shouting and a 'loud doof' sound and said they had heard a man calling security and crying.

"Paramedics on the scene have said a female had allegedly jumped from the 10th floor of that building. When paramedics arrived on the scene, she had sustained polytraumatic injuries," Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said.