In a video posted on social media on Wednesday, January 9, 2019, the singer is seen partying at the club V75 where a lot of fans showed up to give him love.

The R&B musician was noticeable in a bright mood and does not seem to care much about the controversy surrounding him.

"I don't give a f*** what's going on tonight," CNN confirms a comment from R Kelly while he was in the club.

The aftermath of a docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly" has meant a stain to his image and more costly, an emotional scolding by his daughter Buku Abi, also known as Joann Kelly.

Buku who admits that she has lived a private life breaks silence when she called her dad a "monster". She shared her thoughts in posts shared on Instagram stories on Thursday, January 10, 2019.

"The same monster you are all confronting me about is my father. I am well aware of who and what he is. I grew up in that house.

"My choice to not speak on him and what he does is for my peace of mind. My emotional state. And for my healing."