A few weeks after their divorce story broke the Internet, Queen Wokoma estranged husband, Prince Kalada Allison has penned down a suicidal note.

The Rivers state born politician in a post which has since been deleted took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, where he wrote about taking his own life. He went on to apologise to their son over his decision and prayed he continued to strive well in life.

"I will always love you, son, I'm sorry I can't be here no more for you when you grow up always remember all I told you. Be all the things I wasn't, be strong, be appreciative, be close to God, don't let anything in this life change you from whom you are, always be you @babyxavierofficial I did so many things to make sure you have the life you have today, don't forget that, be content and strive hard to be great, @queenwokoma please do not pass the hate you have for me to my son, teach him how to love, make him understand that his father truly love him and would do anything to make him happy," he wrote.

It didn't end there as he went on to reveal how he had lost everything and this time around apologised to his mother for taking his life.

"I have lost everything but I give God all the glory, I'm the loser and you won. Mummy, I'm so sorry for doing this but thank God I already gave you a grandson that looks so much like me and I'm sure you will always remember me each time you see him. God bless you all. My life has to end here, no one should mourn me, just bury me and continue living your lives. To all my friends, political and corporate I'm so sorry, this is how God decided to reward me for serving him, I bless him and await my personal section with him to know why he said old things are passed away yet still visits us with our own sins.. #deathisinevictable #mytimehascome #suicide #nooneshouldbeblamed," he concluded.

This latest shocking development comes a few weeks after Prince Allison revealed that he was divorcing Nollywood actress, Queen Wokoma. Since the news broke of their separation, Queen Wokoma hasn't made any official statement.

A few weeks ago the news of Queen Wokoma's less than two years old marriage to Rivers state politician, Prince Kalade Allison crashing was reported. In a post released on blogger, Linda Ikeji's page, the politician announced the end of his marriage to 'The Blood of Fire' actress.

According to him, the union between them has come to an end and they would love for the public to respect their decision and that of their son.

"There is always an end to everything, and this is the end for us. It's best we go our separate ways and please no bashing for the sake of our innocent son. I believe this is the best decision, peace is priceless and no man wants to die before his time. I am by this notice formally letting the general public know that Queen Wokoma is no longer my wife pending our final annulment (divorce). I wish her and whoever she intends to spend the rest of her life with the best in the future. #PeaceIsPriceless," he wrote.

Even though he took down the post, it looks like their marriage had faced a lot of hurdles which they couldn't withstand.