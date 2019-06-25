Queen Wokoma's less than two years old marriage to Rivers state politician, Prince Kalade Allison has reportedly crashed.

In a post released on blogger, Linda Ikeji's page, the politician announced the end of his marriage to Queen Wokoma. According to him, the union between them has come to an end and they would love for the public to respect their decision and that of their son.

"There is always an end to everything, and this is the end for us. It's best we go our separate ways and please no bashing for the sake of our innocent son. I believe this is the best decision, peace is priceless and no man wants to die before his time. I am by this notice formally letting the general public know that Queen Wokama is no longer my wife pending our final annulment (divorce). I wish her and whoever she intends to spend the rest of her life with the best in the future. #PeaceIsPriceless," he wrote.

Even though it appears he has since taken down the post, it looks like their marriage had faced a lot of hurdles which they couldn't withstand. Queen Wokoma has not responded to this latest development. We, however, intend to keep you all posted as the story develops.

The last time we reported a celebrity couple going their separate way, was a few weeks ago when Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk shocked the entire entertainment world with the news of their breakup.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk split after 4 years

PEOPLE reports that the couple walked out of the relationship in good terms and have decided to share the custody of their two-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine. Bradley and Irina are both trying to handle this break up in the best way possible according to PEOPLE.

A few months ago, PageSix had reported that the relationship between Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk was hanging by the thread. We guess they were right after all. “They are miserable together,” a source told Page Six exclusively. “They have been for months. He doesn’t drink and is into spirituality. She wants to go out.”

The couple started dating back in 2015 in what was seen as one of the most beautiful relationships in Hollywood. There has been a few relationship shake offs in Hollywood over the last couple of months.